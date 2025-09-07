Cory Schneider Proclaims Igor Shesterkin As The Most Talented Goalie In The NHL

Between Igor Shesterkin, Connor Hellebuyck, Andrei Vasilevskiy, and Sergei Bobrovsky, you could really make a case for any of them in terms of the debate for the top goaltender in the NHL.

From a salary perspective, Shesterkin is technically valued as the best goalie, having earned an eight-year, $92 million contract extension from the Rangers last season, making him the highest-paid goalie in the NHL.

Despite the New York Rangers regressing as a team and Shesterkin’s stats taking a dip, former NHL goalie Cory Schneider believes Shesterkin is still the most dominant netminder in the league.

" He’s the highest paid goalie by a wide amount and I think rightfully so.. “I think [Igor Shesterkin], for my money, is the most talented goalie in the league,” Schneider said on NHL Network.

In the NHL Network’s most recent list ranking the top goalies in the NHL, Shesterkin ranked third behind Hellebuyck and Vasilevskiy, but ahead of Bobrovsky.