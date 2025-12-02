Debating Whether The Blueshirts Are Tough Enough

When the Rangers best defenseman Adam Fox was crushed by Brandon Hagel during the Tampa Bay victory over New York, no member of the home team went after Hagel.

Veteran hockey writer Al Greenberg – watching from The Garden press box – told me that he was disappointed that not a single revengeful move was made.

It was interpreted by Greenberg – and many others – that the non-reaction was a signal that the Rangers lack toughness. But upon further review, no retaliation was in order because the Hagel hit is the kind sanctioned by the National Hockey League.

Because it was completely and eminently legal; a perfect hit, as a matter of fact.

It was the kind of clean bodycheck that historic Rangers defensemen such as Bill Juzda, Bill

Moe, and Bill Gadsby – right up to Ryan Lindgren and Jacob Trouba – have delivered.

How can anyone take issue with Hagel?

1. His stick was down.

2. He made contact with good posture.

3. He finished through the hands and arms.

4. It was well-executed just as you'd find in a reputable hockey manual.

5. If a hit is to be finished; Hagel showed how.

Too often, clean hits that do damage to a foe inspire retaliation no matter what because of emotion not reason. One veteran Rangers fan I know insisted that – in his eyes – legal hit or not, didn't matter to him. "Get back at Hagel" was his theme.

Are The Rangers Really Trying Hard Enough For Coach Sullivan?

How does one explain the <a href="https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-rangers">Rangers</a> frustratingly listless effort in a big game against the formidable Tampa Bay Lightning?

As for those who claim the Rangers are too soft, Sam Carrick has proven otherwise as well as Will Cuylle – plus Matt Rempe when he eventually returns.

Super scout Jess Rubenstein studies the Rangers as intensely as anyone I know. When The Maven asks him if the Rangers lack toughness, his response intrigues me.

"It's not a lack of toughness," says Rubenstein, "they are emotionally fragile!"