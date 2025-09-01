Don LaGreca's Rangers Memories

Don LaGreca, who will become the New Jersey Devils-MSG Networks play-by-play when NHL play begins, has had a long history doing Rangers telecasts.

Blueshirt fans have enjoyed his play-by-play work on radio and television. They'd love him to stay in New York but his new gig is a dream-come-true for this pro's pro.

Kind enough to answer questions delivered by my sidekick Solon Mihas, we offer you the first of several reminiscing questions about LaGreca's Blueshirt days and nights. For openers we asked Don what he considered the "broadcasting high" during his Rangers' (Take it away, Don.)

"It would definitely have to be Game One of the Rangers-Kings 2014 Stanley Cup Final. Doc Emrick was supposed to do the game on NBC but his father-in-law had passed away so he couldn't do it. Kenny Albert replaced Doc and I got to replace Kenny on radio.

"I had done a ton of playoff games before, but had never done a Cup Final. And what made it extra special was that the Rangers hadn't been in the Final up to that point for 20 years; which, for me, made it surreal.

"What still had to be determined was who the Rangers would play; because the Blackhawks and Kings were still in their Conference Final. I was rooting for Chicago because if the Hawks won it also would mean I'd also get to see the Mets at Wrigley Field.

"I'm a big Mets fan and to see them at Wrigley Field would have been something, but the Blackhawks lost and I wound up flying to L.A. to get ready for the Stanley Cup Final. (I had been to Cup Finals before but never to actually call a game.)

"That Game One in L.A. was an amazing experience for me, especially near the end of regulation with the game still tied. I had a great call as the Rangers were short-handed and the Kings were on the verge of scoring on a power play.

"Then our penalty-killer Hagelin had a breakaway but he was stopped by Quick and we went to overtime. I felt it would be really cool to call a Cup Final winner for the Rangers but Justin Williams scored for the Kings and it was over.

"Even though the Rangers lost it still was an amazing experience and definitely the number one broadcasting highlight for me."

(TOMORROW: What it was like for LaGreca – a lifelong Devils' fan – working Rangers games for years.)