Everybody Is Encouraged By The Progress Matt Rempe Is Making In Rehab Process

There are some encouraging developments for the New York Rangers regarding Matt Rempe’s recovery from his upper-body injury.

Rempe has been sidelined since Oct. 23 after a fight with Ryan Reaves landed him on long-term injured reserve.

It was reported by Vince Mercogliano of The Athletic shortly after the injury occurred that Rempe will be out for multiple weeks, if not months, and it’s not considered season-ending, but he’s not expecting a return until some point later in the season.

Based on Mike Sullivan’s comments earlier this week, it appears Rempe is making positive strides in his recovery, though there’s still no timeline for his return.

“He's skating. He's on a rehab schedule that our medical group has put together for him,” Sullivan said. “What I'll tell you is, everybody's really encouraged with the progress that he's making. He's on the ice a certain amount of days. He's off the ice a certain amount of days, and that schedule has been built out. They adjust depending on progress. There's a fairly detailed schedule built out on his return to play plan, and he’s going through that process.”

Sullivan also emphasized that it’s too early as of right now to start discussing a potential return date for Rempe.

Before going down with this injury, the 23-year-old forward was averaging 9:48 minutes per game, the most in his young NHL career, and even took on a power-play role for the Rangers.

Rempe has not yet begun practicing with the team, as he continues to go through his rehab schedule.