Ex-Rangers Defender Lands Big Extension With Panthers

Former New York Rangers defenseman Niko Mikkola has landed a big payday, as he has signed an eight-year, $40 million contract extension with the Florida Panthers. His extension will kick in during the 2026-27 season.

Mikkola first signed with the Panthers during the 2023 NHL off-season in free agency after finishing the 2022-23 season with the Rangers. Since then, he has become a key part of Florida's blueline and has won the Stanley Cup twice. Thus, it is understandable that the Panthers have locked him up to this long-term contract extension.

Mikkola was acquired by the Rangers with forward Vladimir Tarasenko during the 2022-23 season from the St. Louis Blues. In 31 games with the Rangers that season following the trade, the 6-foot-6 defenseman recorded one goal, three points, 38 blocks, 55 hits, and a plus-4 rating. He also played in seven playoff games for the Blueshirts in 2023, where he recorded two assists, 12 penalty minutes, and a plus-2 rating.