Ex-Rangers Defender Released From PTO By Atlantic Club

The Florida Panthers have announced that they have released former New York Rangers defenseman Ben Harpur from his professional tryout (PTO).

Harpur signed a PTO with the Panthers back in September in hopes of landing a contract for the season. However, with this news, he remains an unrestricted free agent (UFA) with the regular season almost here.

Before signing his PTO with the Panthers this off-season, Harpur spent each of the last three seasons with the Rangers organization. However, he only played at the NHL level during the 2022-23 season with the Rangers, where he posted one goal, five assists, six points, 57 blocks, 63 hits, and an even plus/minus rating.

Following the 2022-23 season, Harpur spent each of the next two seasons exclusively with the Rangers' AHL affiliate, the Hartford Wold Pack. In seven games with Hartford during the 2023-24, he posted one goal, three points, and a minus-1 rating. He then followed that up by recording one goal, five points, 48 penalty minutes, and a minus-4 rating in 29 games with Hartford this past season.

It will now be interesting to see if Harpur can land an NHL contract from another team before the season starts from here. In 198 career NHL games over seven seasons split between the Ottawa Senators, Nashville Predators, and Rangers, he has recorded two goals, 21 points, and 317 hits.