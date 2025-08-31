Ex-Rangers Forward Is Top Free Agent Left

Now that we are just about in September, the majority of this year's top unrestricted free agents (UFAs) have found their new homes. While this is the case, there are still a few notable UFAs left, and the top one is a former New York Rangers forward - Jack Roslovic.

It has been reported that Roslovic is generating interest from multiple teams, both in the NHL and KHL, so he has options. However, he is understandably being patient before making his decision, now that he is the best UFA still available.

Roslovic spent this past season with the Carolina Hurricanes, and it was a solid year for the 2015 first-round pick. In 81 games on the year, he tied his career high of 22 goals and recorded 39 points.

Teams looking for scoring either down the middle or on the wing should have Roslovic on their radar. It will be interesting to see where he ends up, but it should only be a matter of time before he finds his new home.

In 19 games with the Rangers in 2023-24 after being acquired from the Columbus Blue Jackets, Roslovic recorded three goals and eight points. He also played in 16 playoff games with the Blueshirts in 2024, where he had two goals, six assists, and eight points.

