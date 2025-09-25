Ex-Rangers Forward Leaves Game With Injury

A former New York Rangers forward has suffered an injury early on in the preseason.

Former Rangers first-round pick Kaapo Kakko left the Seattle Kraken's Sep. 24 preseason matchup with an upper-body injury after receiving a slash from Edmonton Oilers defenseman Beau Akey.

This is certainly concerning news for the Kraken, as Kakko has emerged as a solid part of their forward group since his arrival this past season. In 49 games with the Kraken in 2024-25, Kakko recorded 10 goals, 20 assists, and 30 points. This helped him earn a three-year, $14.25 million contract from the Kraken back in July.

The Rangers traded Kakko to the Kraken back in December in exchange for defenseman Will Borgen, a 2025 third-round pick, and a 2025 sixth-round pick. This was after he recorded four goals, 14 points, and a plus-9 rating in 30 games in 2024-25 with the Rangers before the trade.

Kakko was selected by the Rangers with the second-overall pick of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. In 330 games over six seasons with the Blueshirts, he recorded 61 goals, 70 assists, 131 points, and a plus-13 rating.