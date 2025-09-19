Ex-Rangers Forward Out For Beginning Of Season

Former New York Rangers forward Kevin Hayes is set to miss some time.

While speaking to reporters, including The Hockey News' Kelsey Surmacz, Pittsburgh Penguins head coach Dan Muse shared that Hayes has suffered an upper-body injury and will miss the start of the season.

Hayes left the Penguins' practice on Sep. 18 after taking a hit from Penguins teammate and former Rangers draft pick Ryan Graves. Now, with this update from Muse, Hayes will unfortunately be sidelined for the beginning of the season.

Hayes played in 64 games last season for the Penguins, where he recorded 13 goals, 10 assists, 23 points, and a minus-15 rating.

In 361 games over five seasons with the Rangers from 2014-15 to 2018-19, Hayes recorded 87 goals, 129 assists, 216 points, and a plus-31 rating. His time with the Blueshirts ended when he was traded to the Winnipeg Jets at the 2019 NHL trade deadline.