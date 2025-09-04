Ex-Rangers Forward Still Looking For New Home

While most of this year's unrestricted free agents (UFAs) have been signed, there are some players still looking for their new homes. Former New York Rangers forward Kevin Rooney is among them.
Rooney spent this past season with the Calgary Flames, where he posted five goals, 10 points, and 109 hits in 70 games. It was the most he played at the NHL level with the Flames during his three-year stint with the team. However, even with this being the case, the Flames decided not to re-sign him.
While Rooney has yet to land a contract for the season, the possibility of him at least getting a professional tryout (PTO) from an NHL club should not be ruled out. Teams looking for more forward depth could consider taking a shot on him, as he has plenty of NHL experience and kills penalties. Thus, he could work well on a club's fourth line or as an extra forward.
In 115 games over two seasons with the Rangers from 2020-21 to 2021-22, Rooney recorded 14 goals, 12 assists, 26 points, 194 hits, and a minus-1 rating.