Ex-Rangers Forward Surprisingly Still A Free Agent

The 2025-26 regular season is just about here, as it opens on Oct. 7 with three games. The New York Rangers will be in one of the NHL's opening night matchups, as they are set to face off against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Madison Square Garden that night.

Yet, while the regular season is rapidly approaching, there are still some notable players who became unrestricted free agents (UFAs) this summer who have yet to sign contracts for the season. The most notable of the bunch is former Rangers forward Jack Roslovic.

Roslovic still being a UFA in late September is something that not many people would have expected before this summer began. After all, the Columbus, Ohio native just had a solid 2024-25 campaign with the Carolina Hurricanes, recording 22 goals and 39 points in 81 games.

With numbers like these, Roslovic certainly could be a strong pickup for a team needing more secondary scoring in their middle six. This is especially so when noting that he can play both center and right wing.

Yet, at this juncture, Roslovic is still waiting for the right deal as the NHL preseason carries on. It should only be a matter of time before the 6-foot-1 forward lands his next contract, but it is certainly surprising it is taking this long.