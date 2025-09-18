Ex-Rangers Star Could Miss Start Of Season

While speaking to reporters, including The Athletic's Michael Russo, Minnesota Wild general manager Bill Guerin shared that "something has come up" in recent weeks with New York Rangers forward Mats Zuccarello and that he is set to miss time. Furthermore, Russo added that Zuccarello could end up being sidelined for the start of the season.

This is undoubtedly a tough blow for the Wild, as Zuccarello is one of their most important forwards. The veteran forawrd had another solid year with the Central Division club in 2024-25, posting 19 goals and 54 points in 69 games. This was after he recorded 12 goals and 63 points in 69 games with the Wild during the 2023-24 campaign.

If Zuccarello ends up being forced to miss the start of the 2025-26 campaign, the Wild will certainly need to adjust to not having him in their top six while he is out. That certainly would not be an easy task for the Wild if so.

Zuccarello spent the first nine seasons of his NHL career with the Rangers. In 509 games with the Blueshirts from 2011-12 to 2018-19, he recorded 113 goals, 239 assists, 352 points, and a plus-37 rating.