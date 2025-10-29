Finding Vancouver A Nice Place To Visit For The Rangers, But What About Edmonton?

Are these the REAL Rangers we saw in Vancouver – or just a one-shot-winner over a Humpty squad of Canucks who can't get out of their own way?

We'll know the answer tomorrow night when the Blueshirts go up against Connor McDavid & Company in Edmonton.

"The Oilers are out of their sleepwalking," says The Old Scout. "The real question should be who Mike Sullivan starts in goal."

It's a good question because last night's starter – and finisher, I might add – Jonathan Quick was perfection-personified in the 2-0 (open-netter) victory over Vancouver..

Vulnerable Vancouver or not, two points is two points and it gives the Blueshirts a 1-1 record on the road trip that, conceivably – I said conceivably – could end 3-1. Here's why:

"We were more urgent," says captain J.T. Miller. "There was more assertiveness to our game.

We're lucky to have two outstanding goalies"

They're also lucky that Marvelous Mika Zibanejad scored the winning goal and didn't even have a "minus" in the game.

The sweet smell of success was enhanced by vigorous Sam Carrick who – more and more – is looking like the fighter that Matt Rempe would like to be – but isn't around to be.

Edmonton love is just around the corner, meaning Rogers Place, home of the two-time Stanley Cup finalist Oilers.

"One thing the Rangers know for sure," The Old Scout concludes, "whichever goalie Sullivan chooses will be – a lot better – than anyone who's in the Oilers' crease!"

Most likely, "The Human Sieve," Stu Skinner!