Fingering The Culprits In The Blueshirts Fade To Oblivion

If you are wondering why the Rangers are on a treadmill to oblivion, here are the reasons:

1. MIKA ZIBANEJAD: During the summer, new coach Mike Sullivan traveled overseas to chat with his warrior. Whatever Mike's message, Mika started the season with energy. Alas, that's history. After ten games The Z Man is a minus-8 and climbing.

2. ALEXIS LAFRENIERE: It's as if he became a totally different character after he snared a contract last year far beyond his worth. Since pocketing the moolah, Big Alex's worth has egregiously plummeted. (Now hold your nose for the following:) Fats has one goal after ten games and sits with a MINUS-10.

3. BRADEN SCHNEIDER: This was supposed to be the year of his growth into a defensive rock. After watching him lately, you’ll see that he hasn’t fully taken that . He's a minus-5 and looking like a minus-10.

4. WILL CUYLLE: Someone should have told Not So Wee Willie that the season started three weeks ago Talk about disappointments; one goal, one assist and a minus-4. The Mave expected a lot more.

Maven' Roundtable V.P. Jess Rubenstein studies the Blueshirts with microscopic clarity. He asserts: "The Rangers failure to show up against San Jose and Calgary is embarrassing to the team and its leadership. If New York loses to the NHL's two worst teams doesn't that make the Rangers the worst in the league?" (I'll let the reader decide.)

Both Jess and Mark Linde wonder about Sullivan's leadership. Linde refers to the Sharks game. "If I was the coach I would have called a time out after the first putrid goal and I would have laid into them, walking up and down the bench."

On The Start Of Their Road Trip The Blueshirts Are Off And Running, Off The NHL Tracks.



Rubenstein: "Calgary scored a bad goal early. Why didn't Sullivan call a time-out to wake them up?"

Good questions. After the Calgary debacle, Sully lamented, "We were fishing for pucks." How cute. But that reminds me of a Ranger-fitting song. "Gone Fishin' – Ain't Got No Ambition!"