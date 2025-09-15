Forgotten-Unsung Heroes From The Rangers Past

The Garden's diligent historians are working full-tilt to mark the Rangers' Centennial celebration by honoring those who've made the franchise the historic, living legend that it has become.

But it's possible that the good works of the following "Forgotten Men" may be overlooked. With that in mind, The Maven wants to be sure to note their good works.

1. STAN SAPLIN: Upon completing his U.S. Navy stint in World War II, Saplin became the Rangers publicist in 1945. One of his major accomplishments was to research every available Blueshirt fact and then publish the NHL's first team historic yearbook in 1946. "Inside The Blueshirt," – also called "The Blue Book" – was hailed throughout the league,and especially in Canada, for the master history that Stan painstakingly fashioned. Soon every one of The Original Six copied Stan's template with a yearbook of their own. Later – with Hearst's New York Journal-American -- he became one of the best reporters on the Rangers beat.

2. HERB GOREN: When Saplin left the Rangers in 1950, his successor was New York Sun sportswriter Goren, who had specialized in hockey and baseball. Among Herbie's feats was the creation of The Rangers Fan Club and then helping it grow by supplying players for RFC meetings as well as a meeting place within the Garden. Also, Goren pushed hockey and the Rangers as hard as anyone with the then seven New York newspapers. Popular among the writing fraternity, Goren spread the hockey gospel far and wide.

3. TOM LOCKHART: What USA Hockey is today was New Yorker Lockhart's idea in the 1930's. Tom created the Amateur Hockey Association of the United States (AHAUS) in the late 1930's and built it into an internationally respected ice body. At a time when it was considered a big deal for an American to make it to the NHL, Tom led the drive to develop American peewee hockey on a national scale. He also was the father of the Metropolitan Hockey League in New York as well as the Rangers farm team, the New York Rovers. Regarded as "The Busiest Executive In Hockey," Lockhart also was the Rangers' Business Manager while being the longtime president of AHAUS. He also represented Uncle Sam's hockey interests on the international level

4. JAMES BURCHARD: Hockey writer for the New York World-Telegram, "Thirsty Jim" began covering the Rangers from its maiden season and well after the World War II years. Burchard was the first New York newsman to have his own regular hockey column called "Passing The Puck." Jovial and outspoken, Jim was one of Rangers manager Frank Boucher's favorite reporters and – with Joe Nichols of the Times, one of the deans of New York hockey journalism.

5. PAUL GARDELLA AND SEYMOUR 'LEFTY' ADELSON: Every New York hockey writer – and those from out-of-town as well --were pals with this pair of fans who had mezzanine seats directly behind the overhanging MSG press box. Each amiable and amusing, Gardella and Adelson epitomized what the good Blueshirt fan was in the 1950's. Paul was an ex-FBI man while Lefty worked in the garment business. They were, in truth, "The Mavens Of The Mezzanine."