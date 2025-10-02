Former Rangers First-Rounder Hits Waivers

The NHL had several players hit waivers on Oct. 2, and one of them was a former New York Rangers forward. This is because the Vancouver Canucks have placed forward Vitali Kravtsov on waivers.

Kravtsov returned to the Canucks on a one-year, two-way contract this summer. This was after the 6-foot-2 winger spent each of the last two seasons in the KHL with Traktor Chelyabinsk. After recording 18 goals and 34 points in 55 games with the KHL squad in 2023-24, Kravtsov posted 27 goals, 31 assists, and 58 points in 66 games with them in 2024-25. Thus, he undoubtedly is coming off a strong year overseas.

Kravtsov was selected by the Rangers with the ninth-overall pick of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. He was once considered one of the Rangers' top prospects after this, but he never blossomed into the top-six winger they hoped he would after they drafted him. In 48 games over two seasons with the Rangers, he recorded five goals, five assists, 10 points, 14 blocks, 18 hits, and an even plus/minus rating.

Given the year Kravtsov just had in the KHL, it is fair to wonder if another NHL team could consider claiming the former first-round pick off waivers. It will be interesting to see what happens on that front from here.