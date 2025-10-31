    • Powered by Roundtable

    Gabe Perreault Continues To Impress In The AHL

    Oct 31, 2025, 18:15
    It's time for October's last edition of "Ask The Maven."  Annette Mendez of West Shokan asks the following:

    "SINCE BRENNAN OTHMANN APPEARS TO HAVE FAILED ANOTHER NHL TEST, WHO WILL BE THE NEXT FORWARD PROMOTED FROM HARTFORD?

    The Maven Replies: All signs point to right wing Gabe Perreault. Some critics – including The Maven – were surprised that Gabe didn't make the team out of camp. Since the start of the AHL season he's averaged seven points in seven games. 

    In his last appearance – vs. Charlotte – he totaled three points in a 4-1 win. If the Rangers keep winning there'll be no reason to promote him but if the Blueshirt scorers don't score, Gabe will be first in line for a promotion.