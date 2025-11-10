Gabe Perreault Immediately Elevated To Prominent Role With Rangers Upon Call-Up

With the New York Rangers’ offensive struggles continuing to haunt the team, they brought up their most offensively gifted reinforcement.

The Rangers called up Gabe Perreault from the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League on Sunday, as he’ll play in Monday night’s matchup against the Nashville Predators.

While Perreault didn’t make the Rangers’ opening-night roster out of training camp, his start to the season in Hartford has been impressive to say the least.

The 20-year-old forward has recorded five goals, five assists, and 10 points in nine games for the Wolf Pack.

Perreault was selected as the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending Nov. 2, 2025.

Through his time in Hartford to kick off the 2024-25 campaign, Perreault felt like he learned a lot and benefited from taking some time to play in the AHL.

“I think I've been playing well,” Perreault said. “I think it was really good for me to go down there, play a lot of minutes, work on all the little things I needed to work on and hopefully translate.”

The Rangers are not just bringing in Perreault to play a minimal role, Mike Sullivan intends to fully utilize his offensive skillsets.

During Monday’s practice, Perreault was slotted on a line alongside J.T. Miller and Mika Zibanejad, while also serving a role on the second power-play unit.

“Our intention is to try to set him up for success so he can play with strengths,” Sullivan said of Perreault. “I don't know that it makes a whole lot of sense to call up a player like that and put him in a bottom-six role. I think he's a guy that potentially could help us if we can get the best version of him, so it's a great opportunity for him.”

Playing with Miller and Zibanejad, Perreault will be given an opportunity to thrive in this new environment, but it’s also a two-way street.

Perreault is known as a player who sets up his teammates for success with his incredible vision and high hockey IQ.

Sullivan believes that Perreault will help give the top-six unit a much-needed spark that should go a long way.

“I think his biggest strength are his offensive instincts,” said Sullivan. “He has the skill level to execute, he's a good playmaker. He’s playing with two pretty good players. I think those guys can help him in the other elements of the game, whether it be his play away from the puck or some of those details associated with that, but I think Gabe will be able to help those guys with his offensive instincts. I think he has the ability to get those guys to puck in the right areas. We’re hoping he can give our group a boost from that standpoint.”

This is more than just an ordinary call-up for Perreault.

If Perreault establishes himself in a top-six role and is able to not only hold his own but shows he’s also fully prepared to play at the NHL level, Perreault could very well earn a permanent spot with the Blueshirts.