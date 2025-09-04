Gabe Perreault Reaffirms His Primary Goal Of Securing A Roster Spot With The Rangers

Gabe Perreault continues to make his goals loud and clear.

Going into the 2025-26 season, Perreault will fight to make the New York Rangers’ opening-night roster.

During the NHLPA Rookie Showcase on Wednesday, Perreault reaffirmed his goal to secure a spot with the Rangers.

“I said it at development camp, that’s my goal to go in there, make the team, find a spot,” Perreault said.

The 20-year-old forward signed a three-year, entry-level contract toward the end of last season, and he ultimately played in five NHL games.

Now that he has valuable NHL experience under his belt, Perreault knew how much different the professional game truly was and spent all offseason preparing his body for what is to come.

Why Mika Zibanejad Is Being Undervalued Going Into 2025-26 Season

Mika Zibanejad is a player who’s being deeply undervalued going into the 2025-26 season.

“I just think getting bigger, stronger, faster. Those were things that I worked on this summer, and I think that they got to improve,” Perreault said.

There will be other young players looking to secure a roster along with Perreault, including Brennan Othmann and Brett Berard.