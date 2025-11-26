Getting Scratched Out Of The Lineup Unlocked A Version Of Adam Edström We've All Ben Waiting For

It came as a bit of a surprise when Mike Sullivan decided to scratch Adam Edström last week for the New York Rangers’ game against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Sullivan emphasized that the decision to bench Edström was performance-based.

Through his first 18 games, Edström had not scored a goal, and he wasn’t playing to the same standard as last season, when he really etched his mark in the Rangers’ lineup.

Getting scratched and watching the game from the press box was actually the best thing that could have happened for Edström.

Since returning to the lineup, the 25-year-old forward has recorded two goals in three games.

“Getting scratched is a bit of a wake-up call,” Edström said on Tuesday. “I didn’t really feel like I was putting my best game out there. In my head, I was just like, ‘Come back, skate hard, do everything you can with the minutes you get,’ and I feel like so far I’ve done that.”

Edström has also gotten back to playing the same hard-nosed brand of hockey that we all grew accustomed to last season.

Given his 6-foot-7 frame, Sullivan sees potential in Edström to blossom into an impactful two-way player for the Rangers, as he wants to unlock the defensive side of his game.

“(There is) just more urgency and a little more detail to his game,” Sullivan said of Edström. “We’re trying to utilize those guys in some defensive situations. “When is locked in from a defensive standpoint with the details, I think he’s a very effective player. The other thing we’ve seen from him is he’s a disruptive player. He’s capable of that with his skating, his reach, his range, he has physicality to him, he can get in on the forecheck and he can disrupt breakouts.

“He can create loose pucks and within that lies opportunity. That can help us create momentum by wearing down our opponent and being disruptive in all three zones and I think that’s when at his best.”

Watching from the press box, Edström got a different perspective of the game and had the opportunity to reset in a way.

“It looks a lot simpler from up there,” Edström said. “One thing I took from it was the time with the puck. I’ve gotta slow it down a little bit. I was a little stressed with the puck in the beginning, so that’s one part of my game I learned.

“I took that time off, I tried to work hard, get a bit of confidence back. Looking back on it, it might’ve been a good thing for me. I’m happy to be back and I feel good out there. … I feel like my confidence is a little higher now, so I’m playing a little freer.

Edström will look to carry this newfound momentum as he continues to play a fourth-line role.