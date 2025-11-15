    • Powered by Roundtable

    Great Rangers Beat Writers Through The Years

    Stan Fischler
    Nov 15, 2025, 19:28
    Stan Fischler
    Stan Fischler
    Stan Fischler
    Stan Fischler

    Great Rangers Beat Writers Through The Years

    Stan Fischler
    Nov 15, 2025, 19:28
    Stan Fischler
    Nov 15, 2025, 19:28
    Updated at: Nov 15, 2025, 19:28
    Frank Becerra Jr./The Journal News / USA TODAY NETWORK

    The hockey world's mourning over Ranger beat man Larry Brooks' passing brings to mind names of other outstanding NHL reporters who excelled at their profession. Here are some who I revered over the years:

    1. JOSEPH NICHOLS: Joe took over the Rangers' beat in 1926 and remained with the New York Times through the 1950s. Nichols was a fine and tireless writer.

    2. JAMES BURCHARD: Like Nichols, "Thirsty Jim"  covered the first Rangers Cup win in 1928 as well as 1933 and 1940 for the New York World-Telegram. He retired in the 1950's.

    3. STAN SAPLIN: After reorganizing the Rangers publicity department in 1946-1950, Stan moved on to cover the Rangers for the New York Journal-American in 1950. He was a clever writer; a must read.

    4. DAVE ANDERSON: When the Brooklyn Eagle still was thriving at the end of the 1940's Dave covered the Rangers and continued later with the J-A and then the Times following Joe Nichols.

    5. KERR PETRIE: The Herald-Tribute was blessed with good hockey writers. They included Petrie, Al Laney and sports editor Bob Cooke – all in the 1940's and 1950's.

    When A Visit To Columbus Is Of The Utmost Importance When A Visit To Columbus Is Of The Utmost Importance Once upon a time, a mid-November game between the <a href="https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-rangers">Rangers</a> and Blue Jackets would be shrugged off with an "Eh" or a "Can't Be Bothered" sniff, and that would be that.

    6. DANA MOZLEY: The Daily News gave hockey a big play and in addition to Mozley, Dick Young knocked off some strong pieces as well as sports editor Jimmy Powers.

    7. BEN OLAN: For at least two decades, Benny was the lead hockey writer at The Associated Press as well as an excellent spinner of magazine profiles in the 1960's and 70's.