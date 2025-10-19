Happy Days Are Finally Here For The Rangers

Hail the conquering (of the Canadiens) heroes!

Now that the Boys of the Blueshirt have learned how to score and, finally, can beat a good team, they now might even be able to score at home for the first time in October against Minnesota tomorrow night.

We are in he age of Ranger miracles. Don't laugh. Breadman Panarin emerged from his seance and actually scored against the Habs.

So did Magical Mika whose plus-minus is down to minus-3 and Big Jon Quick emerged with his first win of the season.

"All hands were on deck for this one," says The Old Scout, "including fourth-liners like Sam Carrick."

Slingin' Sam went toe-to-toe with the Habs answer to Tyrannosaurus Rex, Arber Xhekaj (6-4, 240). Carrick – plus-3 – emerged alive and came off with an almost-draw. Captivating

Carrick can slug, yet he's no mug.

Blue Collar Blue Shirts' publisher Sean McCaffrey rated Carrick's effort a turning point in the Visitors favor and I'm all with that. Slingin' Sam gave up four inches and 38 pounds to The Man Called X.

What We Know And Don't Know About The Blueshirts So Far

The Maven knows a little bit about a lot of things-Rangers but one disturbing element leaps out at me – they have not been able to beat anything but flub teams Pittsburgh and Buffalo.

But the real surprise scorer was Matthew Robertson who came to training camp as the Rangers ninth defenseman. It not only was Matty's first NHL goal that mattered but clearly indicates that he's ready to dump Urho Vaakanainen as a starting D-man.

For optimists in the crowd, watching the New Yorkers keep pace with the Canadiens' speed seems like old times; meaning the Presidents' Trophy year. Fortunately, Pal McCaffrey swiftly curbed The Maven's enthusiasm.

"I won't get suckered into any Mika or Panarin hype," cautions Caff.

Fair enough, but that won't stop me from looking forward to a Ranger goal on tomorrow night; preferably onside, and within the first five minutes so that everyone in The Garden can exhale and Dancin' Larry – The Human Boa Constrictor – can unwind.