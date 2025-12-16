Homecoming For Beloved Ex-Rangers Jake Trouba and Chris Kreider

Since Jacob Trouba and Chris Kreider had a very special place in the hearts of Rangers fans. Thus, it was no surprise that they – especially CK – were hailed by the home supporters.

Love affairs will do that; especially when the amore is severed by a third party named Chris Drury. But affection for the home club – by New York fans – was not too strong and for good reason; the up-and-down play of Sully's sullied lineup.

The Yo-Yo Blueshirts, who seem to have an aversion – Maven calls it an allergy – to winning at home, lost 4-1 to Anaheim at The Garden.

And if you're looking for insult to injury, it was Trouba who helped launch the Ducks' shorthanded goal that played a huge part in the final decision.

What can you say about this confounding Rangers club that now has lost four out of its last five games – 1-2-2 – and whose home record is deliriously sad 4-9-3.

Not to mention a team that has been held to one goal or fewer for the ninth time in 16 home games? What can The Maven say?

How about annoying, embarrassing, pathetic, unacceptable, infamous and disgraceful.

Oh, yeah, the beloved Mika Zibanejad didn't play. He was scratched because he missed the morning team meeting.

The Blueshirts Merry-Go-Round Taking Some Others For The Ride

<b>1.</b> The hottest <a href="https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-rangers">Rangers</a> farmhand happens to be 6-5, 181-pound Nathan Aspinall, a left wing with OHL Flint Firebirds. In 2024, the Markham, Ontario native was the 159th overall draft pick. At the rate Nate is shooting, he could wind up a better find than either Brennan Othmann or Gabe Perreault.

So, how does an overpriced supposed star miss a morning meeting that was not held in Antarctica?

Don't ask me; ask the coach.

Somebody did and his non-Sherlock Holmes' reply was: "I'm not going to get into specifics." Really! Why not?

In that case, The Maven will X-Ray the latest mishap -- and why it happened:

1. A Czech netminder named Lukas Dostal outgoalied Iggy, the highest-paid netminder in the league.

2. Igor Shesterkin was so disgusted at game's end he tried to break his goalie stick, but it refused to crack. Strike one, two and three!

3. At least Igor showed up at the morning meeting!

4. Alarm clocks have been known to work.

5. Instead of a clock, next time The Mighty Mika should try a sundial; rainy night or not.

6. The Z-Man's new official alibi and song: "I Didn't Know What Time It Was!"