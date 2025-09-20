Honoring A Rangers Uniform That Is Iconic

The New York Rangers have kicked off their Centennial Season on the right foot.

For starters, they've designed a Centennial sweater that replicates the 1926-27 original in color and design. Suffice to say that it was well thought out and does honor to Lester Patrick's original team.

Eternal Rangers fan Bernie Rohde of Bethpage drops The Maven this review:

"The design takes you back to the very first season they played on Broadway. As soon as I saw it, I immediately thought of Ranger Frank Boucher's book, 'When The Rangers Were Young.'

"I remembered when my Dad brought it home and I turned to the photos of (defenseman)

Ching Johnson, the Cook Brothers – Bill and Bun and of course manager Lester Patrick and the other Blueshirts. They did it right and it's a great way to honor the past 100 years of Rangers hockey."

Speaking of the club that featured such Hall of Famers as Boucher, the Cook Brothers, as well as Johnson, they will be toasted with the first of several MSG "Theme Nights."

On October 20, the theme will be 1926-42 – Birth Of The Franchise.

The Garden will "honor the team's success and established reputation for being 'The Classiest Team In Hockey' during a celebrated time in New York history."

What we don't know yet is how the honoring will be done and whether – as should be the case – a banner will be raised for original center Frank Boucher. Nor have we learned whether any members of the Boucher Family – or the families of the Cooks and Johnson – will be invited to the fete.

The Team That The Rangers Forgot But Should Not Forget

With all the fuss, fanfare and honoring now that we're approaching the Rangers ' Centennial Season it's apparent that the planners and historians forgot something.

What we do know is that MSG never fails to do a first-class job with such momentous events.

Garden boss Jim Dolan said it best: "This is a special opportunity to recognize the great moments, players and so much more that has brought us all together for a century of Rangers hockey."

And as an added fillip, Sam Rosen will return to The Garden to serve as emcee for the on-ice portion of theme nights through the season.

My hope is that the superior Rangers play-by-play ace of yesteryear, Marv Albert, is feted as well. Nobody could beat Marv's line after an Eddie Giacomin stop:

"KICK SAVE – AND A BEAUTY!"