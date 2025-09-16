How Fans Remember Eddie Giacomin

It is not an exaggeration to say that the passing of Eddie Giacomin has very deeply affected Rangers' fans throughout the universe. Here are some reactions:

GEORGE GRIMM: Author of "Guardians Of The Goal" as well as "We Did Everything But Win."

"Ed Giacomin was my first Ranger hero. I have so many memories of him that I wouldn’t know where to begin.

"My most vivid memory of Eddie was during the 'Keep the Mask' playoff gem against Toronto in April 1971.

"It was a chippy game and in the third period there were two flights at the Maple Leafs end of the ice and Eddie got involved in both of them, each time skating up the length of the ice like the Lone Ranger, tossing off his gloves and stick on his way.

"And of course there was the night when the entire Garden as well as his former teammates showed their love and respect for the skinny, Italian goaltender who was suddenly wearing a Red Wings uniform.

"Eddie was special for a lot of reasons. He was tough, he was a fighter and was considered one of the best goalies in the NHL for much of his career. He shared a Vezina Trophy with Gilles Villemure and was inducted into the Hall of Fame.

"He never won a Stanley Cup but set many team records that have since been broken. But he inspired a generation of Ranger fans, with his drive and determination. Ed Giacomin will never be forgotten."

POSTSCRIPT: In "Guardians Of The Goal," Giacomin candidly explained his Hall of Fame nomination as no one but Eddie could:

"I firmly believe that because of what the New York fans did for me that night (Rangers vs. Detroit) I made the Hall of Fame. You have to have records, but most inducted have been Stanley Cup-winners, I wasn't.

"I had something rare. I was so popular because of the New York fans. I said it then and I'll say it now, the New York fans who I enjoyed playing for so much, put me in the Hall of Fame."

Requiem For A Goaltender: Eddie Giacomin

Eddie Giacomin was the lion of the Rangers . He was ferocious against the foe while being fantastic for his fans.

JESSE RUBENSTEIN, SUPER SCOUT: "Eddie Giacomin was my first sports hero. I first met him when he was goalie for the (AHL) Providence Reds and followed him when he became a Ranger.

"I could not believe it when the Rangers put him on waivers. I never have nor will I ever forgive the Rangers for how they treated Eddie. Rest in Peace, Eddie. This one is going to hurt for a while."

AL GREENBERG, PANTHERS BEAT MAN FOR FLORIDA HOCKEY NOW: "This one truly hurts – like Rod Gilbert, Andy Bathgate and Gump Worsley before him." (See Dave Stubbs on Eddie G over at NHL.com)