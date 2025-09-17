How J.T. Miller Sizes Up With Past Blueshirts' Cup-Winning Captains

Newly-minted Rangers captain J.T. Miller has big skates to fill. No, not those belonging to booted out Jake Trouba, good captain that he was.

The Maven is talking about the Rangers' past Stanley Cup captains. Grab a look:

BILL COOK: The original Man-With-The-C had all the goods starting with serious World War I leadership experience. He became arguably the greatest right wing in club history and an easy Hall of Famer. Along with kid brother Bun Cook, and center Frank Boucher on his line, Bill captained both the 1928 and 1933 Stanley Cup-winners.

ART COULTER: Manager Lester Patrick could not have picked a better successor to Bill Cook. A menacing defenseman, Coulter was strong in the dressing room as well as on the ice. When coach Patrick aligned Art with Lester's younger son, Murray, the Rangers defense was a skating fortification. Murray – or Muzz as he was known – had been Canadian Amateur Heavyweight champion. And nobody had to teach Coulter how to fight. Together the Art-Muzz combo was pivotal in helping the Blueshirts win the 1940 Stanley Cup.

MARK MESSIER: It took a while for the former Edmonton Oilers ace to acclimatize himself to the New York sporting life but once Moose earned his spurs he was relentless. Unhappy with coach Roger Neilson, Mess was public in his denunciation and helped get Roger canned. Mark and Neilson's successor, Mike Keenan, thought alike and, together, they guided the Blueshirts to the franchise's fourth Stanley Cup. As a super leader, Messier's "guaranteed" win promise in the 1994 Devils series has gone down in Rangers' annals as historic beyond words.