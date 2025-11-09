How Much Lower Can The Rangers Get?

HOME, SOUR HOME! IGNOMINY THY NAME IS RANGERS! THIS CAN'T BE HAPPENING!

Take your pick and you have your headline for a Rangers team that has sunk below the levels of shame and disgrace.

The 5-0 loss to the Islanders last night at The Garden leaves the Blueshirts with the distinction – mostly stink – of being the lone NHL club that has not won a home game – and we're up to November 9.

Imagine: seven home losses during which Mike Shannon's team has been shutout five times.

"In another industry," says The Old Scout, "it would be cause for canning both the coach and his boss, the GM."

On top of all the other embarrassments, the Islanders Ilya Sorokin gave the Blueshirts' Igor Shesterkin a lesson in Goaltending 101.

Déjà vu is the best word to describe the New York Rangers’ 5-0 home loss to the New York Islanders on Saturday night.

My top Rangers' analyst Jess Rubenstein delivers this majority opinion: "I've never seen a team so afraid to play on home ice. Sully stands behind the bench looking shellshocked."

If he's looking for his buddies Sid Crosby and Geno Malkin; sorry they play for a team that wins at home!