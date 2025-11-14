How The Blueshirt Patriarch Lester Patrick Was One-Upped By His Son Lynn

Among the Rangers who joined the American armed forces during World War II was the son of the club president and manager, Lester Patrick.

Lynn Patrick wasn't just another left wing. He starred for the Blueshirts 1940 Stanley Cup winners and the 1942 first place team.

He then enlisted in the U.S. Army and became a Military Policeman doing service overseas. At war's end, Lynn returned home expecting to regain his left wing roster spot on the Blueshirt varsity.

But when he went to see his dad at 309 West 49th Street, home of Madison Square Garden, Lester told his son that he would not be on the Blueshirts – and that was that!

"Your legs are gone and you are too old for the team," Lester explained.

Remember now, dear reader, Lester had run the Rangers for two decades; his word was final. He was the boss of bosses.

So, my question to You, dear reader, is this: Despite his Dad running the Rangers with an iron fist, how did Lynn Patrick still manage to become a full-fledged NHLer again?

Here's how:

Lynn did some research and learned that there was such a thing called "The GI Bill Of Rights."

After reading the fine print, he then returned to his father's office and pointed out a couple of important paragraphs.

Friday means a lot of things to a lot of people but in this corner it's "Ask The Maven" time. Today's question comes from Milton Mott of Guelph, Ontario. Take it away, Milty:

One stated that "every GI was entitled to return to the job he had prior to joining the Army." And that included being the starry left wing who became an MP in the Army. Lynn Patrick.

Lester had no choice but to allow Lynn to rejoin the team – and he did.

You can look it up: Lynn played 38 games in the 1945-46 season. He scored eight goals, added six assists for 14 points and had 30 minutes in penalties.

Then, and only then, did this ex-GI retire as a Ranger of his own volition!