How The Rangers Will Beat The Bruins

1. SCREEN SWAYMAN: The Bruins goalie hot. The Rangers must make him hot — and bothered. Very bothered — and screened.

2. DEKE GEEKIE`: The B’s free again signing of left wing Morgan Geekie has turned MG into the surprise NHL hero. Shadow him throughout the game.

3. FEED THE BREADMAN: Panarin shows signs of having a hot stick. If he stays hot, the Bruins could be toast.

4. GOALIE GAMBIT: Igor Shesterkin must be super-duper motivated to beat Swing and Swagman. Here’s where Shesty must be psyched.

5. PUSH THE KIDS: Both Brett Berard and Noah Laba must get full ice time. Their extra energy could be the difference-maker.