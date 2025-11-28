How The Rangers Will Prove The Thanksgiving Benchmark is Just A Myth

For decades a myth has enveloped NHL thinkers to proclaim that the standings on (American) Thanksgiving Day will determine which teams will make the playoffs.

The postscript on that mystical proclamation is that if your team is below the make-or-break line, it will not reach the postseason. And since the Blueshirts were below the line on Turkey Day, they ostensibly are done for as far as the playoffs are concerned.

To that, The Maven says “nonsense, applesauce, ridiculous.” And here’s a simple reason why:

The Eastern Conference race is too tight — and will remain too tight — to call right down to the finish line. Former favorites such as the Panthers, Hurricanes, Devils, Maple Leafs, Capitals and Lightning all betray serious flaws.

BOTTOM LINE: Should the Rangers make the playoffs, they could make trouble!