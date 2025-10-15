How To Find Optimism In A Scoreless Home Stand

The pure and simple fact that the Rangers have been unable to score even an itty-bitty-off-the-tushy goal in three straight home games should not be cause for worry.

In his usual post-game camera fashion Mika Zibanejad said he didn't know "whether to laugh or cry" over the 2-0 loss.

Then he laughed. So my suggestion to citizens of Rangerville is to have a good laugh.

If you want another laugh, consider that two of my fellow Maven Roundtable members actually are blaming ME for the Blueshirts inability to score.

"You ripped Edmonton's Stuart Skinner as a lousy goalie," was one complaint, "so it's your

fault that he got a shutout."

Let's not get too crazy about Skinner's goaltending. Yeah, The Kid made some good saves; he does that from time to time, but it was the shooters who were to blame.

My insightful pal – alias The Young Maven – Sean McCaffrey has the best X-Ray of all. "The Rangers would have won that game if Chris Kreider was playing."

The Blueshirts First Test Has To Be A Do-Over

<b>1. </b>After playing three Humpties, the <a href="https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-rangers">Rangers</a> first test against a genuine big-league hockey club on Sunday night produced an "Eh!' Call it a no-grade or a Brooklyn "Do-Over!"

Guess what? Bounce back Anaheim Ducks coach Joel Quenneville is getting a ducky-wucky bounce-back season from the Rangers one time People's Choice, Kreider.

All Chris did last night was score two power play goals for the Ducks in Anaheim. The second – late in the third – was the game-winner!

Unlike his former teammates, Kreider actually thinks it's a good idea to score at home!