How To Turn A Home Losing Record Into Positives

Hey, Rangers fans; not to worry and here's why.

1. Repeat after me: IT'S A MARATHON – NOT A SPRINT.

2. Vinnie Trocheck will be back momentarily.

3. There's never been so much parity in the Met Division. Any team can be beaten on any given night.

4. The Rangers have won three out of their last four games.

5. Bet that within a game or three, Gabe Perreault and/or Brett Berard will be hoisted from Hartford.

6. Sooner or later the Rangers will figure out Sully's system. After that, Sully will.

7. Sooner or later, Lafrenière will have a very good game; but it may be later.

8. The Rangers are better than the Football Giants and Jets. (Make that a maybe.)

9. A win on Saturday and on Sunday you'll be singing "It's A Lovely Day."