How Will The Rangers Compensate Without Adam Fox?

So much has been going on with the Rangers that I almost forgot about "Ask The Maven" although a day behind the usual Friday slot is not a bad thing.

Today's question is from Ed Tamiroff of West Orange, N.J. Take it away Ed.

HOW WILL THE RANGERS COMPENSATE FOR THE LOSS OF DEFENSEMAN ADAM FOX?

The Maven Replies: So far, so good. Since Adam's injury, the Rangers have gone two-for-two in the win department. The reason for that is that every single one of the D-men has increased his intensity and focus.

By far the best of the sextet is – and has been – Slava Gavrikov who has been superior on the backline while adding goals to his repertoire. Meanwhile, Braden Schneider – recently a cause for concern, has been surprisingly effective along with newcomer Scott Morrow and Carson Soucy.

Beating Colorado Is NOT An Impossibility

Nine Ways The <a href="https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-rangers">Rangers</a> Can Beat The Avalanche:

Fox is dearly missed for his quarterbacking the power play. Sullivan's desperate use of five forwards on the PP has resulted in no goals. What he must do is drop one forward and replace him with the sizzling hot Gavrikov.

Since Fox will be out for at least a month, filling the big void left by his departure remains a game-by game-challenge. So far it has been an egregious failure.