Igor Shesterkin's Phenomenal Start Is An Encouraging Sign For The Rangers

Through the New York Rangers’ first two games, Igor Shesterkin has been phenomenal, and there’s no other way to put it.

Last season, Shesterkin was awarded an eight-year, $92 million contract extension, the richest deal for a goalie in NHL history.

There were high expectations for Shesterkin to live up to that contract, but last season, as the Rangers struggled, Shesterkin's play took a hit.

From a statistical standpoint, Shesterkin had his worst season, recording a 27-29-5 record, 2.86 goals against average, and .905 save percentage.

It’s important to get off to a strong start, and the 29-year-old goalie has been able to do just that to kick off the 2025-26 campaign, writing the wrongs of last year.

In two games, Shesterkin has a 0.50 GAA and a .985 SV%, to go along with one shutout.

This groundbreaking start has impressed Mike Sullivan, who’s just happy to finally have Shesterkin on his team instead of facing off against him as a division rival.

“It sure is nice,” Sullivan said about having Shesterkin on his side. “He’s a world-class goalie. He’s one of the very best. He makes really hard saves look routine sometimes, and we certainly don’t take that for granted.”

On Thursday night against the Buffalo Sabres, when the Rangers needed Shesterkin most, he delivered with multiple crucial saves to help the Rangers maintain their lead.

The Heroics Of Igor Shesterkin Help Mike Sullivan Secure His First Win With The Rangers

The New York Rangers secured their first win of the season on Thursday night, defeating the Buffalo Sabres 4-0.

Some players have grown accustomed to Shesterkin’s brilliance, but also know that they have to play better in front of him.

“He’s unreal,” Alexis Lafrenière said of Shesterkin. “Year after year, he’s that guy for us. Trying to give him a little less work, but he’s been unreal.”

It has only been two games, so there’s no need to overreact just yet, but it’s a good sign to see Shesterkin start off on the right note.