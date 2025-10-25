Is The Rangers Glass Half-Full Or Half-Empty? Or Is There A Glass At All?

There's good news today and – sorry – also bad news.

The Good News is that Taylor Raddysh got a hat trick against San Jose.

The Bad News is that Raddysh took an absolutely horrendous hooking penalty in the third period. And that put the Sharks two up and led to Will Smith's go-ahead goal.

The Good News is that Matt Rempe tried to stir up his slumbering chums by fighting aging, over-the-hill Ryan Reaves of San Jose.

The Bad News is that Rempe left the ice, never to return. He's suffering one of the mysterious upper-body injuries. Not to be confused with Upper Mongolia nor Lower Mongolia for that matter. Also, Upper Sandusky.

The Good News is that the Blueshirts have learned how to score in the second and third periods at home.

The Bad News is that they haven't learned how to score in OT at the World's Most Famous Arena.

The Good News is that the Rangers are only one game under .500. The Bad News is that they're now on a four-game road trip; which also can be Good News.

The Blueshirts Have Learned How to Score Again, Now What?

Beating the San Jose Sharks is as easy as exhaling. Everybody does it and it's virtually painless.

The Good News is that no one in the Rangers high command is panicking.

The Bad News is that they're all on long-term contracts; so it really doesn't matter whether their club wins or loses; they're safe.

The Good News is that Dancin' Larry has not become a pretzel. The Bad News is that Dancin' Larry's partner isn't Taylor Swift!