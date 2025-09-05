Is There Any Chance The Rangers Could Land Connor McDavid?

It's "Thanks It's Friday" time with an Ask The Maven on deck from Paul Serer of Albany. Take it away, Paul.

WITH THE OILERS STILL UNABLE TO SIGN CONNOR MCDAVID, IS THERE ANY CHANCE IN THE WORLD THAT THE RANGERS CAN SOMEHOW GET HIM?

The Maven Replies: Admittedly, the longer the wait for a Edmonton signing to happen, the more the speculation that The Great McD just might want to fly the Oilers coop.

For example, why has it taken an entire summer to get this deal done and training camp is just around the calendar?

Everyone knows that Connor holds all the cards when it comes to $ as well as term and just about anything else his heart desires.

When it comes to the Rangers – or any other team for that matter – there has to be something available elsewhere that McDavid cannot get in Edmonton.

That, of course, is a Stanley Cup. And there are enough holes in the Oilers lineup – starting in goal and adding a mediocre-to-average defense to give McDavid pause.

But the Rangers certainly are not an improvement. The Maple Leafs are but not a heck of a lot more.

Unless there's some hidden hole in the negotiation table, The Maven has to believe that deal will be cut before training camp ends.

And guess what; considering how the Rangers roster would be ruined to get McDavid to New York, the Blueshirts will be better off without him!