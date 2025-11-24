It's Getting Late Early For The Beloved Blueshirts

For a team with a 10-11-2 record, the Rangers should be miles and miles and miles from Panics-ville-On-The-Hudson.

But if you listen to insightful critics, the Blueshirts have a reserved seat on The Treadmill To NHL Oblivion.

The worries are real, varied and worth examining. To Wit:

COACHING: Does Mike Sullivan know what he's doing? You have to wonder. Loss in and loss out, he yelps about "intensity" and "awareness" and the need for a heightened level. But he's the coach who came to New York to supply the ingredients after three straight missed playoffs in Pittsburgh. And nobody seems to be listening to him. (Well, maybe Jonny Brodzinski.)

FAILURE TO EXPLOIT ASSETS: If nothing else, Jonathan Quick and Igor Shesterkin give their buddies quality goaltending but they don't get the goals in return. Quick's post-game explosion the other night vs. Detroit had everything to do with him being pissed off at his team's lack of goals and energy. The goaltending plusses cannot be wasted forever.

THE FLUBBERS: Were it possible, Lafreniere is underperforming. Mika Zibanejad is getting points while his plus-minus could wind up being a career worst. Somebody – anybody – tell Not Will Cuylle that the season HAS started.

Since Home Ice Doesn't Work And Away Ice Doesn't, What Next?

With Thanksgiving coming up, the <a href="https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-rangers">Rangers</a> have plenty to be thankful for – like they're still in the league.

THE PROSPECTS: Down went Brennan Othmann. Down went Gabe Perreault. Down went – Who's next? At last look Hartford's record is 5-8-4. Need I say more? NAY!

Good News: Brett Berard is back. YAY, TEAM. And, hopefully, he'll stay. Good kid; good hustle!

CONCLUSION: BEAT THE BLUES – OR BUST!