J.T. Miller Exits Practice With Injury After Appearing To Favor His Leg

J.T. Miller left Monday’s practice for the New York Rangers with an apparent injury.

During a power-play drill, Miller lunged to save the puck from exiting the zone as he dove and was slow to get up, appearing to favor his leg.

The 32-year-old ultimately limped his way off the ice and into the locker room. He did not return to practice.

It’s unclear what exact sort of injury Miller sustained, while the severity remains unknown at the moment.

The Rangers named Miller their 29th captain in franchise history prior to the start of training camp.

Miller was not slated to play in Monday night’s preseason game against the New York Islanders, and his availability for the remainder of the preseason is seemingly in jeopardy.

Mike Sullivan doesn’t have an update on Miller's. status. He said he’s being evaluated.