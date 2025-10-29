Jonathan Quick Continues To Be The Ageless Wonder For The Rangers

Father Time is undefeated, except for when it comes to Jonathan Quick.

At 39 years old, Quick is continuing to show he still has a ton left in the tank, as he’s had an excellent start to the season for the New York Rangers.

As the backup goalie to Igor Shesterkin, Quick has thrived in his role this season, recording a 2-1 record, 1.35 goals against average, and .941 save percentage.

On Tuesday night, Quick’s 23-save shutout helped propel the Rangers to a 2-0 win over the Vancouver Canucks.

It was Quick's 64th shutout of his career, which tied Henrik Lundqvist for 17th on the NHL’s all-time list.

“Any time your name is in a category with Hank, it's special,” Quick said, “But at the end of the day, it's a much-needed two points, and hopefully we can build off this game.”

The Rangers signed Quick to a one-year, $1.55 million contract extension last season, and the team is still relying on the veteran goaltender to play a pivotal role.

Quick is proving that age is just a number, and he's showing minimal signs of slowing down any time soon.

Quick is proving that age is just a number, and he’s showing minimal signs of slowing down any time soon.