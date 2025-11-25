Juuso Parssinen Held Out Of Practice Due To Roster Management Purposes

Juuso Parssinen is not practicing on Tuesday due to roster management purposes.

Parssinen was a healthy scratch for the New York Rangers on Monday night against the St. Louis Blues, where New York escaped with a 3-2 victory.

It’s unclear what sort of move is in the works involving Parssinen.

Before trading for Parssinen last season at around the time of the trade deadline from the Colorado Avalanche, the Rangers reportedly had interest in acquiring him for a long time.

In fact, the team reportedly had discussions to acquire the Finnish center during his time with the Nashville Predators before he ultimately was traded to Colorado in December of 2024.

Drury believed that he still had a ton of upside and room to grow into an impactful center.

However, Parssinen’s tenure with the Rangers has been up and down as he’s been scratched out of the lineup on multiple occasions, while playing a very limited bottom-six role when in the lineup.

The 24-year-old forward has recorded two goals, one assist, and three points in 14 games this season, while averaging 8:56 minutes.