Know Thine Enemy: A Primer On The New York Islanders

As the Rangers' foremost enemy – most hated if you will – the New York Islanders will challenge the Blueshirts for a playoff berth as sure as Nassau is next to Suffolk County.

Therefore, it behooves Blueshirts fans to know what coach Patrick Roy's team is all about.

But before we get to that – in case you are worrying – The Hockey News Yearbook has the Isles' chances of winning The Stanley Cup at 57-1.

Perhaps, but I believe that the new regime, headed by Mathieu Darche, will be surprisingly competitive. "Under coach Roy," says my Islanders consultant Zach Weinstock, "the club has been fine at even strength. What's hurt has been special teams."

For remedies, Darche imported new PK-PP specialists and improvements across the board should be expected.

Weinstock: "Right now the engine runs on three things: 1.Consistently decent goaltending; 2. Sound defense and the combination of Mat Barzal and Bo Horvat. With Barzal back and healthy, Roy is ahead of the game."

But he's behind since there's no telling when goalie Semyon Varlamov will be in top shape to return. Losing Varly for half a season is what ruined the Isles playoff chances last year.

David Rittch is backup to the backup and did not impress in camp. Which means that Ilya Sorokin will carry the load until Rittch shapes up or Varly returns.

The top four defensemen – Ryan Pulock, Adam Pelech, Alex Romanov, and Tony DeAngelo – make for a commendable core. A healthy Scott Mayfield comes in a fifth but the sixth spot is the talk of the town.

At this point it appears that Darche will gamble on top overall Draft pick Matthew Schaefer who had an up and down camp but the overall view is that he'll be a star. It's a chancy thing but Schaefer is a fast learner.

After Horvat-Barzal, the offense is fair to middlin' with the two Russian Maxims, Shabanov and Tsyplakov in a position to make or break the overall attacking unit.

This is supposed to be the "Rebound Year" for the Rangers and for all we know, it could be. Better still; should be.

"Don't forget that Simon Holmstrom is trending upward while Anthony Duclair appears to be determined to do well this time around," adds Weinstock. "Cal Ritchie is a 20-year-old center whose youth is a plus, not to mention that he's a big, skilled power forward with a top-six upside."

As far as The Maven can see, the Islanders only missing piece is an enforcer. Only time will tell if that'll be a factor.

The rivalry will remain a RIVALRY which means more fun times – also fierce!