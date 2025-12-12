Letters From Readers Bring Tributes to Cosby's Hockey Store

Ever since The Maven wrote an "Among My Souvenirs" piece about the never-to-be-forgotten Cosby's hockey stores in Manhattan, I've received a number of endearing tributes. Typical is one from broadcaster Rich Ackerman of Brooklyn:

"Going to Cosby's store was always a treat, especially before the Rangers games. You would walk through the revolving doors and the first thing to greet you were the jerseys hanging from the ceiling – and it wasn't your average jersey.

"It could have been a player's All-Star sweater or one from Team Canada or even a high

school hockey team's uniform. It was always different. I just loved walking down the aisle as if I was trying to get a seat on the subway or moving in elbow to elbow traffic.

"Up front on the left were T-shirts and then came the jerseys – those in season. It depended on which team was playing the Rangers that night. Toward the back of the store you might even find team warmups sweaters and on the right were the hats.

"Walk around the other side and you'd find equipment while at the counter -- and behind the cash register – were books and little items; maybe a pin or a clock or some other "chockster" you might want.

"And who could possibly forget that Cosby's even sold play-by-play ace Al Albert's Chocolate Hockey Pucks!"

Cosby's was truly one of a kind and after that, they tossed away the mold!