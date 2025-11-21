Looking For A Blueshirt Miracle In Colorado And Finding Zilch

Yesterday, The Maven made it clear that it would take a miracle for the Rangers to visit Denver's Ball Center and emerge with a victory.against the sizzling hot Avalanche.

Well, those of us who remember the 1969 Mets realize that miracles do happen. The Amazin' Mets won that series didn't they? (Yeah, but we're talking about the forlorn Rangers.)

Well, followers of the Beloved Blueshirts, last night your favorite team pulled off another frustrating "Close But No Cigar" 6-3 loss. It's as simple and depressing as that.

Or to put it more arithmetically, the game was tied 3-3 in the third until 10:48 arrived and hotshot Nathan MacKinnon erased any hopes of a Ranger miracle in the Mile High City.

"When a club like the Rangers gets outshot almost two to one," says The Old Scout. "The chances of winning are not very good. No, make that awful.

As a matter of fact, the Blueshirts – to put it softly – were not very good five-on-five; also awful.

If you're looking for good news, J.T. Miller reawakened with a pair of power play goals on a night when the New Yorkers PP went three-for-three. Also, my superscout Roundtable ace Jess Rubenstein offers a wise thought about Miller.

"J.T. is not being used correctly. One game he's with Breadman Panarin as center and the next game he's on wing with two guys who can't score. It's time that the coach made up his mind as to how to use Miller so he can develop some chemistry."

The Rangers' Loss To The Avalanche Is A Wake-Up Call For Where They Truly Stand

The New York <a href="https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-rangers/">Rangers</a> had trouble keeping up with the Colorado Avalanche's speed and explosiveness, en route to a 6-3 loss on Thursday night.

So, it's on to Salt Lake City for a bout with the Utah Mammoth and, hopefully, a return of Quick to the crease.

The Rangers' record – 10-10-2 – after three straight losses tells you one thing, whether the captain is awake or asleep, this club doesn't know whether it's coming or going!

Oh, yeah, the early season's seemingly miraculous road record was last seen disappearing into the Rockies and on to the fair State of Utah!