Many Liners All About The Rangers Allergy To The Garden

1. The winless-at-home Rangers must be allergic to The Garden. Is there such a thing as a "building allergist?" (And if you are in the audience, please step forward.)

2. The "building allergist" who has a cure is in California. His name is Dr. Chiris Kreider. He accepts Blue Cross and Blueshirts Cross as well.

3. In addition to curing the Rangers' MSG allergies, Dr. Kreider is proving his prescription works by curing the Anaheim Ducks. (And he's not a quack either.)

4. You remember Dr. Kreider's Anaheim teammate, don't you? (Don't hide; I know you do.) It's a former Blueshirt captain named Jacob (Jake The Rake) Trouba. I kid you not, Troubs is plus-11 with Anaheim for a dozen games.

5. We need Dancin' Larry's help in breaking the Rangers No-Win-At-Home skein. What if we have him just stand there for five minutes and do nothing. (Like the Blueshirts.)

6. George Grimm says one way to get over the MSG Allergy is to have the Rangers wear their "Road Whites' until the allergy is cured.

7. Alexis Lafrenière has played in 14 NHL games this season. He has a goal, five assists and is minus-9.

8. Department of Brilliant Observations: This just in from Adam Fox: "Power plays are difference-makers." (It must be true since this guy went to Harvard.)

9. New York should win because the Red Wings are consistent. They've missed the playoffs for nine straight years.

10. Good news; Rangers are due for a W; the Wings game is one of those non-allergic road contests. YAY, TEAM!