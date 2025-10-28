Matt Rempe Expected To Be Out Long Term With Upper-Body Injury

Matt Rempe will likely be out for a while with an upper-body injury.

During the New York Rangers’ matchup against the San Jose Sharks last week, Rempe fought Ryan Reaves and made his way to the locker room immediately after.

Rempe ultimately did not return to the ice and was ruled out for the remainder of the contest with an upper-body injury.

The 23-year-old did not join the Rangers on their four-game road trip, which sparked concern about the possible longevity of his injury.

Sullivan said on Tuesday that Rempe’s injury is expected to be long term. What exactly does that entail though?

According to Vince Mercogliano of The Athletic, Rempe will be out for multiple weeks, if not months, and it’s not considered season-ending, but he’s not expecting a return until some point later in the season.

In nine games with the Rangers this season, Rempe recorded one goal while averaging 9:48 minutes.