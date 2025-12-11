Matt Rempe Making Strides Toward Return From Injury

There are some encouraging signs regarding Matt Rempe’s recovery from an upper-body injury.

We haven’t seen Rempe in game action since suffering an upper-body injury during a fight against Ryan Reaves that landed him on long-term injured reserve.

Rempe has missed the past 23 games. However, it appears as if he’s getting closer to making a return to the lineup.

The 23-year-old forward practiced for the first time on Tuesday and actually traveled with the team to Chicago for the New York Rangers’ Wednesday night game against the Chicago Blackhawks despite not playing.

“He’s skated a fair amount on his own with our skills coaches, and the next step is to get him on with the group in the team setting in a non-contact jersey,” Mike Sllivan said of Rempe. “That’s what he was today, he participated like that. And then obviously the final step is to get him into game role scenarios.”

It’s worth noting that Rempe has been skating in a non-contact jersey, but these recent developments are certainly a sign that he’s been making significant progress in his overall recovery.