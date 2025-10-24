Matt Rempe's Injury Status Unknown Following Fight With Ryan Reaves

During the New York Rangers’ Thursday night game against the San Jose Sharks, Rempe fought Ryan Reaves and exited to the locker room immediately after.

Rempe did not return to the game, as he was ultimately ruled out for the remainder of the contest with an upper-body injury.

When asked about Rempe’s injury, Mike Sullivan did not dive into details.

“He’s being evaluated right now for an upper-body injury,” head coach Mike Sullivan said during his postgame press conference.

On Friday, the Rangers called up Brennan Othmann from the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, which could be an indication that Rempe’s status for Sunday night’s matchup against the Calgary Flames could be in jeopardy.

The 23-year-old forward has recorded one goal in nine games for the Rangers this season while averaging 9:48 minutes per game.