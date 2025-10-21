Matthew Robertson Making The Most Of His Opportunity In What Has Been A True Feel-Good Story

Matthew Robertson’s emergence is the biggest feel-good story of the 2025-26 season for the New York Rangers thus far.

For the vast majority of his career, since being drafted in the second round by the Rangers in 2019, Robertson has been with the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League.

As the years went on and Robertson remained in the AHL, the prospects of him carving out a permanent role with the Rangers looked grim.

At the tail end of the 2024-25 campaign, Robertson got the opportunity to play in his first career NHL game, but that didn’t necessarily guarantee him a spot with the Blueshirts moving forward.

Going into training camp, the spotlight wasn’t exactly on Robertson, as it wasn’t expected that he would be given a large role, even if he made the team.

The 24-year-old blueliner provided a steady presence throughout training camp, and he ultimately earned a spot on the team as the seventh defenseman.

While Robertson didn’t start the season in the lineup, he made the Rangers’ opening-night roster, which was a positive step for him.

An injury to Carson Soucy during New York’s third game of the season against the Pittsburgh Penguins forced the Rangers to thrust Robertson into the lineup, and he hasn’t looked back since.

Robertson has taken full advantage of his opportunity. Immediately upon entering the lineup, he found himself serving a top-four role, playing alongside Will Borgen.

Not only has Robertson proven he can hold his own at the highest level of competition, but he’s also provided the Rangers with a spark that continues to make them a better hockey team.

Over his five games in the lineup, Sullivan is gaining more and more trust in Robertson.

He’s played a steady and sound game defensively paired with Borgen. Robertson even earned a role on the penalty kill for the Rangers, showing Sullivan isn’t afraid to throw him in difficult situations.

Not only that, but Robertson is also averaging 17:53 minutes per game.

Offensively, Robertson’s powerful shot from the point has suddenly become a useful weapon for the Rangers.

Despite Soucy making his return from injury on Monday night against the Minnesota Wild, Robertson stayed in the lineup, and the Rangers opted to scratch Urho Vaakanainen instead.

Through hard work and impressive play, Robertson has finally earned a lineup spot with the Rangers after spending multiple years in the AHL.

It’s a true feel-good story, and it’s safe to say that Robertson is making the most of his opportunity.