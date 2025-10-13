Measuring Up With The Elite Ain't Easy If You Don't Score At Home

"Close But No Cigar" is the Rangers mantra until further notice – or until they decide to score a goal – never mind win a game – at home.

Never mind that the Blueshirts fired 35 shots at Charlie Lindgren who has a grudge against the Rangers for the manner in which they dumped his defenseman-brother Ryan.

Never mind Jonathan Quick, who only allowed one goal last night at MSG for yet another Ranger one-goal-against game.

What matters is that gunners Breadman Panarin and Alexis Lafreniere were dedicated spectators. They failed again – scored zip!

Meanwhile, Old Man Ovechkin still has the knack. Instead of shooting, Alex detected ex-Islander Anthony Beauvillier lurking around the net. Future Hall of Famer Ovie did what no Ranger could do – set up Beauvie's goal which was the 1-0 winner.

Lindgren allowed that he was "extra motivated" over his brother being punted out of New York. Charlie called it "a bit of history."

With all the yaying and braying about how well the home team played, there was little hurraying about the New York power play that went oy-vay-for-two.

Seeing Is Believing And The Rangers Can See The NHL Heights

This is no joke; the Rangers are HOT!

The Edmonton Oilers are visitors tomorrow night. The Bad News is that Connor McDavid is alive and well and ready to drill Igor Shesterkin.

The good news is that the Oil no doubt will start one of the NHL's worst goalies, Stu Skinner. Who knows? The Rangers just might get one past Skiinny and break the "schnei." Maybe more.

This much is certain; another night of close-but-no-cigar will be as worthless as a nickel for a subway ride.