Mike Sullivan Calls Noah Laba's Transition To The NHL A ‘Roller Coaster Ride’

Going into the 2025-26 season, Noah Laba suddenly became the biggest story for the New York Rangers.

Laba entered training camp relatively unknown, but the young rookie worked his way up the depth chart as he continued to elevate his play.

Ultimately, the 2022 fourth-round pick earned a spot on the Rangers’ opening-night roster. Now that we are eight games into the season, how has Laba fared at the NHL level?

It’s been up and down for Laba, who’s making the transition from the NCAA to the NHL, but that’s normal for any rookie.

Mike Sullivan admitted that while Laba has shown some impressive flashes, he’s also been through some growing pains.

“It's been a little bit of a roller coaster ride,” Sullivan said on Laba’s start to the season. “I think he's had moments where he's played extremely well. He’s had moments where it’s been a little bit overwhelming for him.

“I feel like there’s a crowded bus when it comes to young players trying to make the jump into the league. We really like his game. He brings a speed element. He plays with confidence, which we really think is an important element of playing in this league. He also has aptitude, he’s learning every day. The experience that he's getting, we think is invaluable.”

The 22-year-old forward has recorded two points in eight games, while averaging 10:57 minutes.

Laba serves a role both on the power play and penalty kill for the Rangers, showcasing his versatility as a player.

It hasn’t all been perfect for Laba, but he continues to go through this learning curve that every young player faces upon entering the NHL, and he’s handled it in a mature and encouraging way, which should be a positive sign for all Ranger fans.